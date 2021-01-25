Tenet's Florida hospital to close maternity ward

Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, will close its maternity ward for good April 5, according to NBC Miami.

Tenet said that labor and delivery services will be consolidated into services offered by other nearby facilities, including North Shore Medical Center in Miami and Hialeah-based Palmetto General Hospital.



The for-profit operator added that the consolidation will allow patients to access more specialized services, such as neonatal intensive care, offered at nearby hospitals.



A group of labor and delivery physicians at Hialeah are protesting the closure, arguing it would affect patients who are uninsured and may not have the means to travel to a hospital farther away, according to the report.

More articles on patient flow:

Houston hospital lockout forces physicians to treat patients in parking lot

Atrium Health deploys mobile hospital as COVID-19 surges

Pennsylvania hospital to cut 97 beds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.