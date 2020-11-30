Top 10 oncology stories in November

A class-action lawsuit filed against St. Peter's Health in Helena, Mont., that claims patients were left unassigned to a new physician after the unexplained absence of one of the health system's oncologists was Becker's most-read oncology story in November.

Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. Montana health system sued over oncologist's sudden absence

2. Some say Alex Trebek 'lost his battle' to cancer: Why experts have a problem with this language

3. 6 oncologists on the move

4. Common antidepressant may halt childhood cancer growth, study suggests

5. First patient treated with Flash radiation therapy in clinical trial

6. New York Hospital to provide free cancer screenings to uninsured, underinsured patients

7. Stamford Health, Dana-Farber strengthen cancer care with expanded partnership

8. Renown Health appoints new leaders to head cancer program

9. 4 recent cancer care partnerships

10. 4 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

