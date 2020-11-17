46 states ranked by lung cancer survival rates

The nation's five-year survival rate for lung cancer has increased 13 percent since 2015, though lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association's State of Lung Cancer 2020 report.

Nationwide, the rate of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed with lung cancer is 22.6 percent.

To assess five-year survival rates for each state, researchers analyzed data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries for lung cancer cases diagnosed between 2010 and 2017. Survival data was not available in four states.

Forty-six states and the District of Columbia ranked by five-year lung cancer survival rates:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 37.

1. Connecticut: 27.1 percent

2. Minnesota: 26.9 percent

3. New Jersey: 25.9 percent

Rhode Island: 25.9 percent

4. New York: 25.7 percent

5. Colorado: 25.5 percent

6. Maryland: 25.4 percent

7. New Hampshire: 25.2 percent

8. Michigan: 25.1 percent

9. Illinois: 24.9 percent

10. Oregon: 24.2 percent

11. Florida: 24.1 percent

Vermont: 24.1 percent

12. Pennsylvania: 23.7 percent

13. Washington: 23.6 percent

14. Wisconsin: 22.3 percent

15. Delaware: 23.1 percent

16. California: 22.9 percent

17. North Dakota: 22.8 percent

Utah: 22.8 percent

18. Arizona: 22.7 percent

Virginia: 22.7 percent

19. Idaho: 22.2 percent

20. North Carolina: 22 percent

21. Maine: 21.8 percent

Texas: 21.8 percent

22. Ohio: 21 percent

23. District of Columbia: 20.9 percent

24. Nebraska: 20.8 percent

25. Missouri: 19.6 percent

26. Montana: 20.7 percent

27. Georgia: 20.5 percent

New Mexico: 20.5 percent

South Carolina: 20.5 percent

28. Iowa: 20 percent

29. Nevada: 19.8 percent

30. Arkansas: 19.7 percent

Hawaii: 19.7 percent

Wyoming: 19.7 percent

31. Tennessee: 19.6 percent

32. Oklahoma: 18.6 percent

33. Alaska: 18.4 percent

Kentucky: 18.4 percent

34. West Virginia: 18.3 percent

35. Louisiana: 18.1 percent

36. Mississippi: 17.6 percent

37. Alabama: 17.1 percent

More articles on oncology:

How Alex Trebek raised awareness about pancreatic cancer

More than 13 percent of cancer-related mutations are inherited, study finds

4 recent cancer care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.