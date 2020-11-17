46 states ranked by lung cancer survival rates
The nation's five-year survival rate for lung cancer has increased 13 percent since 2015, though lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association's State of Lung Cancer 2020 report.
Nationwide, the rate of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed with lung cancer is 22.6 percent.
To assess five-year survival rates for each state, researchers analyzed data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries for lung cancer cases diagnosed between 2010 and 2017. Survival data was not available in four states.
Forty-six states and the District of Columbia ranked by five-year lung cancer survival rates:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 37.
1. Connecticut: 27.1 percent
2. Minnesota: 26.9 percent
3. New Jersey: 25.9 percent
Rhode Island: 25.9 percent
4. New York: 25.7 percent
5. Colorado: 25.5 percent
6. Maryland: 25.4 percent
7. New Hampshire: 25.2 percent
8. Michigan: 25.1 percent
9. Illinois: 24.9 percent
10. Oregon: 24.2 percent
11. Florida: 24.1 percent
Vermont: 24.1 percent
12. Pennsylvania: 23.7 percent
13. Washington: 23.6 percent
14. Wisconsin: 22.3 percent
15. Delaware: 23.1 percent
16. California: 22.9 percent
17. North Dakota: 22.8 percent
Utah: 22.8 percent
18. Arizona: 22.7 percent
Virginia: 22.7 percent
19. Idaho: 22.2 percent
20. North Carolina: 22 percent
21. Maine: 21.8 percent
Texas: 21.8 percent
22. Ohio: 21 percent
23. District of Columbia: 20.9 percent
24. Nebraska: 20.8 percent
25. Missouri: 19.6 percent
26. Montana: 20.7 percent
27. Georgia: 20.5 percent
New Mexico: 20.5 percent
South Carolina: 20.5 percent
28. Iowa: 20 percent
29. Nevada: 19.8 percent
30. Arkansas: 19.7 percent
Hawaii: 19.7 percent
Wyoming: 19.7 percent
31. Tennessee: 19.6 percent
32. Oklahoma: 18.6 percent
33. Alaska: 18.4 percent
Kentucky: 18.4 percent
34. West Virginia: 18.3 percent
35. Louisiana: 18.1 percent
36. Mississippi: 17.6 percent
37. Alabama: 17.1 percent
