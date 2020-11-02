Renown Health appoints new leaders to head cancer program

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health debuted a new cancer center leadership team Oct. 29 with the appointment of Max Coppes, MD, PhD, as the cancer center director for Renown's Institute for Cancer, and Larry Duncan as the cancer center administrator, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

"Together, as they have done so successfully for Renown Children's Hospital, Dr. Coppes and Larry Duncan will be responsible for the strategic direction, operations, fiscal management and recruitment of professionals to the Renown Institute for Cancer," said Sy Johnson, chief of staff for Renown Health.

Dr. Coppes joined Renown in 2014 and has experience leading academic adult and pediatric cancer centers in the U.S. and Canada. He is the former vice president of Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Duncan held several executive titles before joining Renown, including CEO for El Paso Children's Hospital in Texas. Along with his new role as cancer center administrator, Mr. Duncan will continue serving as Renown's vice president of pediatrics and surgery, and administrator of women and children's services.

