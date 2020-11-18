4 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are four hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities or shared plans to open new centers since Nov. 11.

1. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System opened an infusion center at Morristown Medical Center Oct. 27, an expansion to its Carol G. Simon Cancer Center.

2. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Longstreet Clinic broke ground Oct. 28 on an integrated cancer center set to open in the fall of 2021.

3. Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston started construction Oct. 29 on a $38 million cancer center, which will put all of the health system's oncology services under one roof.

4. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to open a 24,000-square-foot cancer screening and prevention center in the fall of 2021 at its Center for Personalized Health campus in Merrifield, Va.

