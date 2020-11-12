6 oncologists on the move

These six oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.

1. Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey, Pa., named Mitchell Machtay, MD, associate director for clinical research. He was also named associate dean for clinical cancer research at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, a newly created role.

2. James K. McCloskey II, MD, has been named permanent chief of the division of leukemia at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center, the center said Oct. 7.

3. Indiana University School of Medicine has named Kelvin Lee, MD, director of the IU Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

4. The Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian appointed Adam Bass, MD, founding director of the Center for Precision Cancer Medicine.

5. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health debuted a new cancer center leadership team Oct. 29 with the appointment of Max Coppes, MD, PhD, as the cancer center director for Renown's Institute for Cancer, and Larry Duncan as the cancer center administrator.

6. Delray Medical Center in Florida named Mahdi Taha, DO, former lead medical oncologist at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, Ga., as the medical director of oncology at the hospital Nov. 9.

