Delray Medical Center appoints oncology director

Delray Medical Center in Florida named Mahdi Taha, DO, former lead medical oncologist at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, Ga., as the medical director of oncology at the hospital Nov. 9.

In his new position, Dr. Taha will work as a liaison between hospital leadership and medical staff committees, responsible for identifying current and future technology requirements, developing new programs and creating methods to improve the department's overall efficiency. Dr. Taha's expertise lies in head and neck cancers including oropharynx and thyroid cancer, and skin cancers such as melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

In his previous role at CTCA, Dr. Taha was the lead medical oncologist for head and neck, genitourinary, melanoma and salivary gland carcinomas, as well as the vice president of quality chair. Prior to CTCA, Dr. Taha spent time as a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Dr. Taha completed a fellowship at CTCA through Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, where he also completed an internal residency program, and was named medical oncology chief fellow.

Dr. Taha received his medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury.

