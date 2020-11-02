Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center names director of precision medicine

The Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian appointed Adam Bass, MD, founding director of the Center for Precision Cancer Medicine.

Dr. Bass will also be director of gastrointestinal oncology at the New York City-based cancer center and a professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, also in New York City.

He is currently an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a practicing physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston. Dr. Bass also leads the gastrointestinal malignancies program at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

He will step into his new roles at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Jan. 1.

More articles on oncology:

Flash radiation therapy can help treat cancer without harmful effects, study finds

Women with inflammatory breast cancer now living longer, but racial disparities remain, study says

4 recent cancer care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.