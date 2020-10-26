New York Hospital to provide free cancer screenings to uninsured, underinsured patients

Free breast and cervical cancer screenings are now available to uninsured and underinsured patients through New York City-based St. John's Episcopal Hospital's new cancer services program, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The program provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings to women ages 40 and older and women under 40 who are considered at high risk for breast cancer. St. John's will help eligible patients arrange follow-up care and also plans to add colon cancer screening to the program.

St. John's said its service area along the Rockaway, Queens peninsula has a higher rate for 14 cancer types compared to the rest of New York City, and it hopes this effort will encourage patients who would otherwise be prevented by cost barriers to seek necessary cancer screenings.

The program provides free screening services to New York patients who meet the age, income and health insurance status requirements.

