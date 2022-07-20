12 oncologists on the move

Twelve oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last few weeks.

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston selected Donna Hansel, MD, PhD, as the new division head of pathology and laboratory medicine. She will join MD Anderson Sept. 13, according to a July 13 new release from the center.

2. President Joe Biden on July 13 appointed three physicians to a voluntary panel tasked with advising him on overcoming barriers to cancer care and reducing cancer burden.

3. New York City-based Ludwig Cancer Research Institute named Pat Morin, PhD, its new deputy scientific director July 12.

4. Dhanpat Jain, MD, professor of pathology and of medicine in the field of digestive diseases at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine, recently was appointed to the Cancer Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

5. New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center appointed Kirn Turaga, MD, division chief of surgical oncology July 6. His appointment is effective Oct. 1.

6. Alex Adjei MD, PhD, will serve as the new chair of Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute starting in July, the system said June 23.

7. Eric Winer, MD, director of New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Network, began a one-year term as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology on June 7.

8. Miami Beach, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center named Steven Hochwald, MD, the inaugural director of Mount Sinai's new Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center on June 7.

9. The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento, Calif., named Xiao-Jing Wang, MD, PhD, its new chief scientific officer, the center said in a May 26 email to Becker's.

10. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center appointed Koen van Besien, MD, PhD, to lead its division of hematology and as director of the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy on May 25.