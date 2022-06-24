Cleveland Clinic appoints Dr. Alex Adjei as cancer institute chair

Alex Adjei MD, PhD, will serve as the new chair of Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute starting in July, the system said June 23.

Dr. Adjei previously served as a consultant in oncology, professor of oncology and professor of pharmacology at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

"It's an honor to welcome Dr. Adjei to lead our Taussig Cancer Institute," said Beri Ridgeway, MD, chief of staff at Cleveland Clinic. "His clinical expertise, extensive research accomplishments in oncology, and significant leadership experience will benefit our institute and advance patient care."