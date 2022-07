Dhanpat Jain, MD, professor of pathology and of medicine in the field of digestive diseases at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine, recently was appointed to the Cancer Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

Dr. Jain will be responsible for all gastrointestinal cancers and will be part of a three-member panel, according to a July 6 news release. He previously served on an expert panel that updated hepatobiliary cancer protocols for the College of American Pathologists.