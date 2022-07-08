Yale Cancer Center names Dr. Kiran Turaga chief of surgical oncology 

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center appointed Kiran Turaga, MD, division chief of surgical oncology July 6. His appointment is effective Oct. 1.

Dr. Turaga also will serve as assistant medical director for the Clinical Trials Office at Yale Cancer Center. He succeeds Ronald Salem, MD, who led surgical oncology at the system for the past 30 years.

"Dr. Turaga is a triple threat academic surgeon, educator, and scientist, and I am energized by the tremendous growth potential of our surgical oncology programs that he brings to our community — a continuation of Dr. Salem's 28 years of esteemed servant-leadership that has had such a positive and permanent influence on our culture and growth," Nita Ahuja, MD, department of surgery chair, said in a press release.