How 5 health systems are spending their innovation investment dollars

Here is a list of investments health systems made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts since Jan. 20.

Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Elmhurst Health participated in a $40 million funding round for Memora Health, a company that digitizes and automates clinical workflows to help health systems improve complex care management. The financing round comes as Memora continues its rapid growth, partnering with systems including Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine.



Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health partnered with Roane State Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville to build a $75 million healthcare training facility. The Knox Regional Health Science and Simulation Center is designed to train healthcare professionals using comprehensive simulations.



Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health revealed new details about its $1.5 billion innovation district that will surround its future medical school, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The district is expected to create about 5,500 on-site jobs and $415 million in earnings.



In the next few months, Houston Methodist will break ground on a 400-bed smart hospital in Cypress, Texas. Technology planned for the new hospital includes artificial intelligence systems for predictive analytics, voice technology systems, smart speakers and lights and capacity for virtual care and remote patient monitoring.



Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare partnered with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria to fund the Jump ARCHES program. The venture's $1.4 million will be split among 20 research teams developing technologies and devices to enhance healthcare delivery and medical training.