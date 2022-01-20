OSF HealthCare, U of Illinois to help fund 20 health tech research teams

The Jump ARCHES program, a partnership between Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, will fund a program to develop technologies and devices to enhance healthcare delivery and medical training.

The venture's $1.4 million will be split among 20 research teams looking to address challenges regarding neurological testing for child athletes, nurses' stress and migraines, according to a Jan. 20 press release.

Some of the funding will provide money for new projects and continuing projects like the concussion smart device, developed by the Jump Simulation and Education Center's Children's Innovation Lab.

This device works to assess concussions in child athletes by using a reality game and a cellphone to detect impairments that are commonly associated with a concussion diagnosis.

Other projects funded by this partnership can be found on the OSF website.