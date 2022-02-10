Houston Methodist to break ground this year on 400-bed smart hospital

Houston Methodist will break ground in the next few months on a 400-bed smart hospital in Cypress, Texas, after receiving the green light to build from its board of directors, according to a note to employees from hospital CEO Marc Boom, MD.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital will be built as a hospital of the future, taking design cues from Houston Methodist's Center for Innovation launched in 2018, according to Dr. Boom's note, shared with Becker's Feb. 9. The hospital is expected to employ 500 people.

"Our commitment to innovation is one more way we set ourselves apart from other hospital systems, and we are committed to making this new hospital the most technologically advanced and innovative hospital ever," Dr. Boom stated in his note.

Technology planned for the new hospital, Houston Methodist's ninth in Cypress, includes artificial intelligence systems for predictive analytics, voice technology systems, smart speakers and lights and capacity for virtual care and remote patient monitoring.