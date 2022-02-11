Atrium Health developing $1.5B innovation district: 4 new details

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health revealed new details of its $1.5 billion innovation district that will surround its future medical school, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte, in a Feb. 8 article in the Charlotte Business Journal.
Four things to know:
- The district is expected to create about 5,500 on-site jobs and $415 million in earnings.
- About 30 percent to 40 percent of the jobs created by the district won't require a bachelor's degree.
- The first four-year class of medical students at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte is slated to enter in 2024.
- One of the district's key focuses is developing a diverse talent base. Atrium is working with Charlotte-based Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black university, on a scholarship fund for students pursuing healthcare careers, and the health system is committed to at least 20 percent of minority-owned businesses participating in the infrastructure buildout.