8 hospitals that launched innovative initiatives

Digital health applications, artificial intelligence partnerships and hospital-at-home programs, are among the innovations launching at hospitals this month, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review in February.

1. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare launched a customizable best practice app for nurses. The application will help nurses access information about COVID-19, new treatments, changes in practices and provide notifications about information learned in team huddles.

2. Cone Health, a nonprofit healthcare network based in Greensboro, N.C., partnered with Rad AI, a radiologist-led AI company, to help communicate follow-up recommendations after significant incidental findings in radiology reports.

3. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health launched a "hospital-at-home" program at the JFK University Medical Center Feb. 3. The program is set to provide acute care at home to Medicare patients with services that will include twice daily nursing visits, remote patient monitoring and prescription drug delivery via infusions.

4. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare introduced the OSF Innovation Studio, a healthcare innovation incubator, modeled after ABC's Shark Tank. The studio will be a place for OSF employees to share their ideas to improve care delivery.

5. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health signed a deal with virtual care provider Biofourmis to use its artificial intelligence-powered remote monitoring tools to care for acute and post-acute care patients in their homes. The platform will replace UCI's remote patient monitoring system.

6. Houston Methodist received the green-light from its board of directors to pursue a 400-bed smart hospital in Cypress, Texas. The hospital is scheduled to open in 2025 and will include technology like artificial intelligence systems for predictive analytics, voice technology systems, smart speakers and lights and capacity for virtual care and remote patient monitoring.

7. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems partnered with health technology company Cadence, for a digital health infrastructure aimed to help patients manage chronic conditions at-home. The program will deploy Candence's remote-patient monitoring and virtual care platform that can analyze patients' vitals, medical history and wellness data while they are at home.

8. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health developed a $1.5 billion innovation district, which will surround its future medical school, the Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The innovation district will provide jobs and host medical students by the year 2024.