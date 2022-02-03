Hackensack Meridian launches 'hospital-at-home' program

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health announced Feb. 3 the launch of a new "hospital-at-home" program at the JFK University Medical Center, also based in Edison.

The program is being funded by a Medicare waiver but may ultimately be eligible for scaling up to a broader population depending on the results of this pilot. It will provide acute care at home to Medicare patients with services including twice daily nursing visits, remote patient monitoring and prescription drug delivery via infusions.

"Healthcare continues to expand beyond the walls of the hospital and this new program will help us advance strategies to improve outcomes and patient satisfaction while making care more affordable,'' Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, said in the release.