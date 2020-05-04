Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since April 14:

1. WVU Health to operate 58-bed hospital

West Virginia University Health System, an 11-hospital system based in Morgantown, has received a certificate of need from the state and signed a long-term lease to assume operation of Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va.

2. CHS to divest 3 hospitals in Texas, Florida

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems announced April 27 that it has signed definitive agreements to sell two hospitals in Texas and to divest its stake in a Florida hospital.

3. Quorum to sell Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, which operates 23 U.S. hospitals, is selling its hospital in Galesburg, Ill.

4. Verity continues hospital divestiture spree with $40M deal

A bankruptcy judge has signed off on AHMC Healthcare's $40 million offer to buy two California hospitals from Verity Health.

5. CHS to sell Texas hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has signed a definitive agreement to sell San Angelo (Texas) Community Medical Center.

6. Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong buys California hospital for $135M

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, has purchased a Los Angeles hospital out of bankruptcy for $135 million.

7. Advocate Aurora Health to sell 2 Illinois hospitals for $190M

The Carle Foundation in Urbana, Ill., will pay about $190 million to acquire two hospitals from Advocate Aurora Health, a 28-hospital system with headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

8. Owensboro Health to add 3rd hospital

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Ky., has signed a letter of intent to join Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

