WVU Health to operate 58-bed hospital

West Virginia University Health System, an 11-hospital system based in Morgantown, has received a certificate of need from the state and signed a long-term lease to assume operation of Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, W.Va.

The 58-bed hospital, owned by Wetzel County, previously signed a letter of intent to join WVU Health System and is slated to formally become part of the system in July.

"Now, more than ever, it is important that we maintain operation of the rural hospitals in our state," Albert L. Wright, Jr, president and CEO of WVU Health System, said. "We want to ensure that Wetzel County residents have access to the care they need close to home."

Wetzel County Hospital became a clinical affiliate of WVU Health System in 2016 and entered into a management agreement with WVU Hospitals in 2018.

