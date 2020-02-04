Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or advanced since Jan. 29:

1. Maryland health system merges with UPMC, changes name

Cumberland-based Western Maryland Health System has merged with Pittsburgh-based UPMC after about nine months of negotiations.

2. New Hampshire won't block HCA, Frisbie hospital merger

In a win for the two parties, New Hampshire won't seek to block Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., from joining Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. AdventHealth to sell Texas hospital to Christus

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to sell its hospital in San Marcos, Texas, to San Antonio-based Christus Santa Rosa.

4. Sale of struggling Louisiana hospital may close this summer

The sale of East Jefferson General Hospital to LCMC Health may close this summer. Leaders of East Jefferson General Hospital and LCMC Health have set a May 9 election as a target date to put the deal on the ballot for the public to vote on.

5. ProMedica puts Michigan hospital on the market

ProMedica, a 13-hospital system based in Toledo, Ohio, is trying to sell its hospital in Coldwater, Mich.

6. Illinois health system to add 14th hospital

Evergreen Park, Ill.-based Little Company of Mary Hospital will officially merge with Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare on Feb. 1.

7. UMass Memorial to acquire Harrington HealthCare

UMass Memorial plans to acquire Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, a satellite location and three medical office buildings.

8. Wyoming Medical Center signs letter of intent with Banner Health

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper announced Jan. 28 that it has signed a letter of intent with Phoenix-based Banner Health. The two organizations are exploring a potential affiliation.

