10 most read transaction stories in 2021

Hospital deals involving Intermountain Healthcare, LifePoint Health, Ascension, Tenet Healthcare and other major systems were popular among readers this year.

The 10 most read transaction stories reported by Becker's in 2021:

1. Intermountain, SCL Health to merge into 33-hospital system

2. LifePoint in talks to acquire 30-hospital system, WSJ reports

3. 9 hospital deals called off

4. Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

5. HCA to sell 4 Georgia hospitals for $950M

6. CommonSpirit eyes sale of 14 hospitals

7. Tenet to sell 5 hospitals to Steward for $1.1B

8. Optum in talks to acquire 715-physician group in Massachusetts

9. LifePoint, Kindred to create new company with 79 hospitals: 8 things to know

10. 476-bed Ohio hospital joins Cleveland Clinic, gets new name