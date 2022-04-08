8 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 1.
- Amber Campbell was named chief strategy officer of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, part of Tenet Healthcare.
- Matilde Roman has been named senior vice president and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer of Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y.
- Tricia Haener, BSN, has been appointed vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer of McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich.
- Kristen Lepore was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
- Greta Boynton, MD, was named chief medical officer and senior vice president of Waterbury (Conn.) Health.
- Katrina Lambrecht was named COO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.
- Bernadette Spong is stepping down from her position as CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.
- Leslie Flake, BSN, has been named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.