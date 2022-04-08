8 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 1.

Amber Campbell was named chief strategy officer of San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, part of Tenet Healthcare.



Matilde Roman has been named senior vice president and chief equity, inclusion and diversity officer of Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y.



Tricia Haener, BSN, has been appointed vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer of McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich.



Kristen Lepore was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.



Greta Boynton, MD, was named chief medical officer and senior vice president of Waterbury (Conn.) Health.



Katrina Lambrecht was named COO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.



Bernadette Spong is stepping down from her position as CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.



Leslie Flake, BSN, has been named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health.



