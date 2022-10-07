12 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 30.

1. Amy Goldberg, MD, was named dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

2. Natalie Caine was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

3. Sandra Lindsay, RN, was named vice president of public health advocacy at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

4. Deborah Angerami was named the new CEO of Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

5. Angela Fletcher was selected as the regional vice president of cancer programs at Richmond, Va.-based HCA Healthcare Capital Division and the Nashville, Tenn.-based Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.

6. Carlene Callis was named chief system integration and growth officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

7. Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, was named the new chief nursing officer at Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center.

8. Hilary Rockwell, MD, was named the next regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace, part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

9. Monica Puga, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

10. Valda Clark Christian was selected as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer at Columbus-based OhioHealth.

11. Claudia Lucchinetti, MD, was named senior vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

12. Allegra Jaros was named president of Baptist Health's Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville, Fla.