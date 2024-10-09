Where exiting CEOs are headed

Retirement and assuming a new role at a different organization are the most common next steps for retiring hospital and health system CEOs, as recently reported by Becker's.

Of the CEO exits reported since June 25, a few have also assumed non-CEO roles.

Here are the five most common places departing CEOs have headed to.

1. Retirement

Among the longtime healthcare CEOs who have recently retired is Mark Wallace, who retired as CEO of Houston-based Texas Children's on Oct. 4 after 35 years in the role.

Ron Werft, president and CEO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health, will retire next year after 24 years at the helm.

2. Joining a new system

Exiting a CEO role for another one at a different system was another common move.

Trevor Wright, for example, departed his role as CEO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health's hospitals to become president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's southwest region.

Tom Keller departed from his role as president and CEO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare to become president and CEO of Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System.

3. Movement within the same system

Some chose to switch roles within the same system, like Beth Walker, who departed her role as CEO of Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans to become CEO of the system's flagship facility, Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans.

Similarly, Matt Hasbrouck stepped down as CEO of Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, Ga., to become CEO of St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

4. Taking on non-CEO positions

Others took on different roles after exiting their CEO position, like Keith Miller, who stepped down from his role as CEO of Lawrenceville, Ill.-based Lawrence County Memorial Hospital to become chief administrative officer of Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

4. Emeritus and foundation roles

Some leaders have assumed roles within the same organization after stepping down as CEO.

Joseph Chirichella was named president emeritus of Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center after Jim Andrews succeeded him as president and CEO.

Michael Duncan, who stepped down as CEO of Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, took on a role as CEO of the Chester County Hospital Foundation.