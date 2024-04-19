Health systems creating new IT C-suite roles

In response to evolving demands within the healthcare landscape, hospitals and health systems are reconfiguring their C-suites and leadership teams to align with organizational priorities. Among the recent developments, several institutions have introduced new roles to their executive teams.
Here are new roles hospitals and health systems have added to their C-suites since Feb. 2:
- Phoenix-based Banner Health created a new C-suite role: executive vice president and chief technology officer. The health system named Michael Reagin, former chief information and innovation officer of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, to the position.
- Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health told Becker's it is creating a new C-suite position: chief data and AI officer. It has not named an executive to the role.
- Atlanta-based Piedmont named Mary Kane, BSN, RN, to the newly created position of chief nursing informatics officer.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine hired its first deputy CIO in February, naming Marc Overcash to the role.
- Atlanta-based Emory University tapped Madhu Behera, PhD, as its first chief research informatics officer, the university said Feb. 1. In her new role, Dr. Behera will focus on research-related informatics, data analytics, data science and artificial intelligence initiatives across Emory University and Emory Healthcare.