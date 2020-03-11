9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Michael Coyle is out as CEO of Ely (Minn.)-Bloomenson Community Hospital.

2. UP Health System–Portage in Hancock, Mich., named Ed Freysinger CEO.

3. North Tampa Behavioral Health appointed Clint Hauger CEO of the Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based psychiatric hospital.

4. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health selected Lorraine Lutton to serve as president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

5. Dodie McElmurray, MSN, BSN, RN, is the new CEO of University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington.

6. Detroit Medical Center tapped David S. McEwen as CEO of Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Charter Township, Mich.

7. Terrell Neal, RN, BSN, is the new CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

8. Cory Reeves was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) hospital.

9. Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital selected Lester Schindel to serve as interim CEO.

