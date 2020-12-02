9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after Nov. 24.

1. Mark Casanova was named CEO of Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital.

2. Irene Dumanis was promoted to CEO of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

3. Delvecchio Finley, CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System, resigned.

4. Clay Holderman was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

5. Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health's clinic enterprise, UnityPoint Clinic.

6. Kelby Krabbenhoft is no longer president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

7. Barbara Martin was hired as CEO of West Suburban Medical Center and River Forest Medical Campus in Oak Park, Ill.

8. Joseph Scopelliti, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

9. Patrick Sharp was named CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo.

