9 recent COO moves in healthcare

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since Aug. 28.

1. Rachel Goldsmith was named COO of Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

2. Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., named Brandon Harvath president and COO.

3. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Jeff Joyner senior vice president and COO.

4. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Kelly Kassab COO of its Canonsburg and Jefferson hospitals.

5. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital named Marc Kosak COO, the Trumbull Times reported.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System selected Robert Maloney Jr. as COO.

7. Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health named Kevin Sale COO.

8. Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, Kan., named J. Kolbe Sheridan COO, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

9. Boston-based Mass General Brigham selected Ron Walls, MD, as COO.

