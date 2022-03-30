8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since March 1:

1. Brett Tande was named corporate senior vice president and CFO of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

2. James Siegel was named CFO of Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health after serving as interim CFO since June 2021.

3. Jodi Howe is stepping down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell N.Y. She's leaving the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

4. Terri Hays was named CFO of Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health.

5. Charles Tyson was named group CFO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health.

6. Beth Cadle was named vice president for finance and CFO of Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center.

7. Arthur Anderson was named CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

8. Benjamin Armfield was named CFO of Sonoma Valley (Calif.) Hospital.