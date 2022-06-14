8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 6:

1. Michael La Coste was named CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems.

2. William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping down as president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

3. Judy Frum was appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4. Mike Blauer resigned as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

5. Daniel Bjerknes was named CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D.

6. Kerry Trapnell is no longer CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga., and the hospital will search for a new leader.

7. Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

8. Ed Smith is retiring as president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.