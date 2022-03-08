8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 1:

1. Craig Thompson, MD, is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

2. Matthew Shahan was named CEO of Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo. He'll begin his new role May 16.

3. Tiffany Lawrence was named interim president and CEO of Sanford Health's operations in Fargo, N.D., after Bryan Nermoe resigned March 4. Ms. Lawrence also serves as vice president of finance for the Fargo market.

4. Shawn Howard was named CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center after serving as interim CEO since January.

5. Candi Constantine-Castillo, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Harlingen (Texas) Medical Center.

6. Mark Manigan was appointed president of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and will assume the role of CEO after the retirement of Barry Ostrowsky.

7. Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator for Singing River Gulfport (Miss.), was named interim CEO of Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.



8. Stephen Demers was named CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla.