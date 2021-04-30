8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since April 23.

1. Kathleen (Kat) Cartwright was chosen as human resources director of Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital.

2. Jeanette Filpi was appointed interim CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

3. Margie Hale, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Upper Peninsula region.

4. Michelle Hereford, BSN, RN, was chosen as system chief nursing executive and the inaugural Ms. Ethel Morikis endowed chair in nursing leadership at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

5. Holly McCormack, MSN, was named CEO of Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.

6. Patricia Steeves O'Neil was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center.

7. Tashawna Otabil was named chief diversity officer at Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

8. Marianna Stoneburner, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of UPMC's St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh.

