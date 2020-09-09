7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week. The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Paul Babcock, director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, was chosen as interim president and CEO of Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County (Ind.).

2. Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune.

3. Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital.

4. Joey Jacobs stepped down as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health.

5. Alan Miller, founder, chair and CEO of Universal Health Services, will step down as CEO of the King of Prussia, Pa.-based company in January.

6. River's Edge Hospital Commission in St. Peter, Minn., terminated the contract of CEO Joseph Stratton.

7. Steve Young, COO of Brandon (Fla.) Regional Hospital, was promoted to CEO of Englewood (Fla.) Community Hospital.

