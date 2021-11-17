7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Nov. 10:

Denise Basow, MD, will step down as CEO of clinical effectiveness at Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health. She will join Louisiana-based Ochsner Health System as vice president and chief digital officer.

Diane Blake, CEO of Leavenworth, Wash.-based Cascade Medical Center, was selected to serve as the Washington State Hospital Association's board chair.

Hans Driessnack was named CEO of Abrazo Health's West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.

Omar Pineda, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Abrazo Health's Central Campus in Phoenix and Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital.

Aimee Quirk was named CEO of Ochsner Ventures.

Gregory Samios was named president and CEO of clinical effectiveness at Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health.

John Whiteside has been named CEO of Riverton, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.