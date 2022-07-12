7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since July 1:

1. Scott Christensen was named CEO of King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Miss. He will begin his new role in August.

2. Andrew Bagnall was named president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St Luke's Hospital.

3. Tyler Winks was named CEO of Erlanger East Hospital and Erlanger North Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

4. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, is stepping down this month to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

5. Clyde Wood was named CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., effective July 25.

6. Rashard Johnson was named CEO of Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, Ga., and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital in Decatur.



7. Anthony Esposito was named CEO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.