Emory Healthcare names Rashard Johnson CEO of 3 hospitals

​​Rashard Johnson has been appointed CEO of three Emory Healthcare hospitals.

Mr. Johnson will take the helm of 451-bed Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, 100-bed Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia, Ga.), and 76-bed Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (Decatur, Ga.) beginning August 22, according to a June 30 press release. He is joining Emory from Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health, where he is president of Chicago-based hospitals Advocate Trinity and South Suburban.

​​"Rashard's extensive experience leading hospitals within integrated healthcare organizations and engaging care teams and the community will be a tremendous asset to Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care," said Bryce Gartland, MD, Emory Healthcare hospital group president.