7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 27:

Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2.

Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31.

Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, RN, has been named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health as well as chair of Temple University's department of nursing.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in an Oct. 27 news release sent to Becker's.

DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has selected Trina Abla, DO, to serve as its next chief medical officer. She succeeds Russell Cameron, MD, who is rolling back his responsibilities within the system as he transitions into retirement.

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital has appointed Sujathal Sankaran, MD, as its new chief medical officer. She succeeds Sabrina Kidd, MD, who had held the role since 2018 and left earlier this year.