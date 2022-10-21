7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 14:

Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) has named Bret Burton, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 19.

UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 17.

CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill., has named Amy Berentes, DNP, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has named Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, vice president and chief medical officer of three hospitals in Tampa, Fla.: St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. She will also serve as interim chief medical officer of four BayCare hospitals in Florida

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System has named Cory Geffre, BSN, RN, its executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer, effective in December.

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) appointed Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 10.

Henri Lamothe, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital. Dr. Lamothe had been serving as CMO in an interim capacity since June.