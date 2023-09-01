7 recent CFO exits

Here are seven hospital and health system CFO exits that Becker's has reported on since its last roundup May 5:

1. Advocate Health Executive Vice President and CFO Anthony DeFurio has resigned, according to an Aug. 28 voluntary disclosure from the Charlotte, N.C.-based system.

Mr. DeFurio's resignation is considered effective Aug. 14.

2. Gerald Oetzel is to leave his position as CFO of the newly formed Bellin Gundersen Health, the system said in early August.

Mr. Oetzel, who is set to become the CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple Health, had been CFO of La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health since 2019. Gundersen and Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health combined to form Bellin Gundersen Health effective Dec. 1, 2022.

3. Sam Muse resigned from Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital, Becker's reported Aug. 2. He had been CFO since January.

4. Steve Brock left as CFO of Shattuck, Okla.-based Newman Memorial Hospital, as he was named CFO at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas, Becker's reported July 19.

5. Michelle Bruhn left Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health as its CFO to take up a similar role at Phoenix Children's, effective July 17. Ms. Bruhn had worked at Sanford Health for 24 years.

6. Michelle Lee stepped down as CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System June 30. Ms. Lee had served as CFO since 2018.

7. Kristine Hanscom left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health on May 31.