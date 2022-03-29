6 systems that welcomed chief digital officers in 2022

Listen
Here are six health systems that appointed new chief digital officers in 2022.
- Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health named Michael Mainiero senior vice president and chief digital and information officer.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health named Jared Antczak chief digital officer.
- The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health appointed Umberto Tachinardi, MD, as chief health digital officer.
- Cleveland Clinic named Rohit Chandra, PhD, chief digital officer.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare appointed Joel Vengco as chief information and digital officer.
- New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center named Rémy Evard chief digital officer and head of technology.