6 systems that welcomed chief digital officers in 2022

Here are six health systems that appointed new chief digital officers in 2022.

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health named Michael Mainiero senior vice president and chief digital and information officer.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health named Jared Antczak chief digital officer.



The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health appointed Umberto Tachinardi, MD, as chief health digital officer.



Cleveland Clinic named Rohit Chandra, PhD, chief digital officer.



Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare appointed Joel Vengco as chief information and digital officer.



New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center named Rémy Evard chief digital officer and head of technology.