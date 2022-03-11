6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Six hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 1:

1. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health System named James Siegel CFO, who had served as interim CFO since June 2021.

2. Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, hired Terri Hays as CFO.

3. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health named Charles Tyson as its new group CFO.

4. Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center has hired Beth Cadle as CFO and vice president for finance, who has already started the position.

5. Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health announced March 1 that Arthur Anderson has been named CFO after Katherine Bacher resigned.

6. Sonoma Valley (Calif.) Hospital named Benjamin Armfield CFO.