6 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Several hospital and health system CEOs stepped down from their positions this year.

Here are six hospital and health system CEO resignations reported since April 1:

1. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway for the hospital's next CEO.

2. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning, effective May 31. He'll stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

4. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health. He began his new role April 18.

5. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson is stepping down June 1.



6. Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital CEO Shane Cerone resigned April 1. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, returned in an interim role on April 4.