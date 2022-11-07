6 recent CEO, CFO resignations from hospitals, health systems

Here are six hospital and health system CEO and CFO resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Oct. 1:

1. Michael La Coste is no longer CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems. Mr. La Coste left the role after assuming it less than four months ago.

2. John Hill is no longer president and CEO of Bozeman (Mont.) Health. Kathryn Mertany, MD, was selected to serve as interim president and CEO beginning Nov. 1.

3. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System. Marlon Levy, MD — chief medical officer of VCU Medical Center, chair of the division of transplant surgery and director of Hume-Lee Transplant Center — was selected as interim senior vice president and CEO.

4. Brian Nall, the CEO of North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt., resigned after medical staff took a no-confidence vote toward him. Hospital CFO Tracey Paul was selected as interim managing officer, according to a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 24 from Frank Knoll, chair of the hospital's board of trustees.

5. Matt Wenzel resigned as president and CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health. Michael McCoy, MD, the organization's chief medical officer, was named acting CEO.

6. Michele Bouit will step down Nov. 18 as CFO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health. Ms. Bouit is leaving her role for personal reasons amid cost-cutting initiatives at the health system.