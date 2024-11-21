6 health system chief marketing officer moves

Here are six chief marketing officer moves reported on by Becker's in the past six months.

1. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health promoted Cindy Fruitrail in November to executive vice president and chief strategy officer, where she will oversee marketing.

2. Drew Landmeier was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Boston-based Tufts Medicine in November.

3. Samantha Maltin, the former marketing leader of "Sesame Street" producer Sesame Workshop, joined ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness arm of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as chief marketing and brand officer in October.

4. Heather Geisler, executive vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, had her title changed to chief brand and experience officer in October.

5. Don Stanziano was appointed senior vice president for marketing, brand and public relations at Phoenix-based Banner Health in July.

6. Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health hired Mark Klein as its new chief communications and marketing officer in June.