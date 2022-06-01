5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since May 24:

1. Peter Hemstead is the new CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, a 186-bed hospital in Ocala.

2. James Collins is retiring in June as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

3. Scott Campbell was appointed CEO of the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

4. Sheldon "Shelly" Stein is retiring as president and CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.

5. Janice Hamilton-Crawford was named president and CEO of Trinity Health Senior Communities, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.