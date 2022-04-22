5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since April 18:

Arizona General Hospital in Phoenix, part of Dignity Health, has selected emergency medicine physician Aaron Mickelson, DO, as its new chief medical officer.

Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Tenet Healthcare's Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).

William Curry, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, effective June 1.

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has selected Saadia Sherwani, MD, as chief medical officer.

Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Devan Reuss, MSN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, the system said April 18.