4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported after Dec. 9.

1. Jeffrey Coakley is the new CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y., oswegocountybusiness.com reported.

2. Renee Jensen was named CEO of Snoqualmie (Wash.) Valley Hospital, according to the Snoqualmie Valley Record.

3. Twilla Lee was tapped as CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital, under construction in Fort Wayne, Ind.

4. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

