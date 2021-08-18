4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following four hospital CEO moves were reported on or after Aug. 13:

Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran submitted his resignation, effective Sept. 13.

Doug Ekeren has been named regional president and CEO of Mitchell, S.D.-based Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, where he has been serving as interim CEO since July 2020.

Tim Jones has been appointed CEO of HCA Healthcare's Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., effective Sept. 1.

HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., has appointed Chad Markham as CEO, effective Sept. 7.